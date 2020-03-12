138 Hunters Run Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.



House features new hardwood floors in main living, spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space. All major appliances including washer and dryer!



Call 706-510-8799 for more information and to schedule a tour! View our virtual tour below! Simply copy and paste the following link into your browser:



YOUTUBE VIRTUAL TOUR:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A85nm4kr6mM



(RLNE5347283)