Home
/
Athens, GA
/
138 Hunters Run Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

138 Hunters Run Road

138 Hunter Run Road · (706) 549-7417
Location

138 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA 30606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Hunters Run Road · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.

House features new hardwood floors in main living, spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space. All major appliances including washer and dryer!

Call 706-510-8799 for more information and to schedule a tour! View our virtual tour below! Simply copy and paste the following link into your browser:

YOUTUBE VIRTUAL TOUR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A85nm4kr6mM

(RLNE5347283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Hunters Run Road have any available units?
138 Hunters Run Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Hunters Run Road have?
Some of 138 Hunters Run Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Hunters Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
138 Hunters Run Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Hunters Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Hunters Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 138 Hunters Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 138 Hunters Run Road does offer parking.
Does 138 Hunters Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Hunters Run Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Hunters Run Road have a pool?
No, 138 Hunters Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 138 Hunters Run Road have accessible units?
No, 138 Hunters Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Hunters Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Hunters Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
