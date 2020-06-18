All apartments in Athens
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208

125 Wood Lake Drive · (706) 559-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Wood Lake Drive, Athens, GA 30606
Oak Bend

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 Available 04/15/20 Immaculate Condo in The Flats of Woodlake! - Available April - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors in living areas. Huge master suite with double French doors to the covered patio overlooking the wooded lake. Other features include granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, open floor plan, double French doors to covered patio, electric fireplace. The separate laundry room and numerous closets give plenty of space for storage. Covered parking, elevator and a neighborhood pool are some of the amenities in this gated community. Add the perfect location so close to Hwy 316, Atlanta Highway, tons of shopping and the loop, and you have a perfect combination of quiet living and convenience! NO PETS. Available April.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4181608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 have any available units?
125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 have?
Some of 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 does offer parking.
Does 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
