125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 Available 04/15/20 Immaculate Condo in The Flats of Woodlake! - Available April - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors in living areas. Huge master suite with double French doors to the covered patio overlooking the wooded lake. Other features include granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, open floor plan, double French doors to covered patio, electric fireplace. The separate laundry room and numerous closets give plenty of space for storage. Covered parking, elevator and a neighborhood pool are some of the amenities in this gated community. Add the perfect location so close to Hwy 316, Atlanta Highway, tons of shopping and the loop, and you have a perfect combination of quiet living and convenience! NO PETS. Available April.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4181608)