115 Clarke Drive - Eastside Home Near Vet School Available NOW - Adorable and clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Eastside home. All appliances. Bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout - no carpet. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space throughout. Large, fenced backyard. Only 1 pet allowed - must be under 35 lbs, over 2 yrs old, spayed/neutered, on flea control. Available NOW. Video tour available by request. ***SINGLE-FAMILY ZONED***



(RLNE5665833)