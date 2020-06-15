Amenities

113 Elder Road Available 08/01/20 **AVAILABLE AUG. 1ST** WEST ATHENS 3BR/2BA HOME - *AVAILABLE AUG. 1ST** TOTALLY RENOVATED WEST ATHENS 3BR/2BA HOME***



3 Bed/2 Bath Energy Efficient Cottage Oasis. All-brick bungalow. Open concept living & dining with BEAUTIFUL refinished original hardwood floors in almost every room. Ranch style, one level living. ? Master ensuite with brand new walk-in shower complete with massaging shower head to soak away a hard day at work, along with all new, fixtures, vanity, and elongated low-flow toilet that saves water! Party sized kitchen. Even your large family can help prepare that memorable meal at the holidays. Beautiful original built-in glass doors hutch where you can display all of your prized glassware. ? Separate, newly constructed enclosed Laundry Closet, to hide those unmentionables from company! ? All new plumbing fixtures, and lighting throughout, including new elegant ceiling fans in every bedroom! Enjoy a beverage of your choice on the new deck overlooking a private backyard! Or, grab your hiking boots or mountain bike, and explore the natural wooded area behind the home on multiple trails. ? You might pay less rent elsewhere, but utility bills there will kill your budget! THIS home has new Low-E insulated glass, energy-efficient windows and a brand new high efficiency AC to keep you cool all summer long without emptying your wallet from high utility bills! And, the roof sports brand new, upgraded, lifetime architectural shingles that look great and will keep you and your possessions nice and dry; Convenient neighborhood with a short walk to the popular Sr. Sol Mexican Restaurant. Super easy access to the 10-Loop.



?? *NO SMOKING and NO PETS (possible exception for small, trained dog...no puppies). (Dog Policy: 1 non-shedding dog allowed: $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee + $25/month).



Note: Rent INCLUDES our Carefree Service Package at no additional charge! (The following is an approximation of what it would cost monthly if you paid for these services on your own.) Lawn Care ($100), Trash & Recycling Pickup, Pest & Termite Control ($35), Refrigerator ($100). Regular monthly cost $235...NO CHARGE! ??



You must pre-qualify yourself before scheduling a viewing. Go to AthensGaHomeSales dot com. Click on For Rent, then Rental Steps. Be sure to carefully follow the instructions there.



No Cats Allowed



