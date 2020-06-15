All apartments in Athens
Athens, GA
113 Elder Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

113 Elder Road

113 Elder Road · (404) 593-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Elder Road, Athens, GA 30606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Elder Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
113 Elder Road Available 08/01/20 **AVAILABLE AUG. 1ST** WEST ATHENS 3BR/2BA HOME - *AVAILABLE AUG. 1ST** TOTALLY RENOVATED WEST ATHENS 3BR/2BA HOME***

3 Bed/2 Bath Energy Efficient Cottage Oasis. All-brick bungalow. Open concept living & dining with BEAUTIFUL refinished original hardwood floors in almost every room. Ranch style, one level living. ? Master ensuite with brand new walk-in shower complete with massaging shower head to soak away a hard day at work, along with all new, fixtures, vanity, and elongated low-flow toilet that saves water! Party sized kitchen. Even your large family can help prepare that memorable meal at the holidays. Beautiful original built-in glass doors hutch where you can display all of your prized glassware. ? Separate, newly constructed enclosed Laundry Closet, to hide those unmentionables from company! ? All new plumbing fixtures, and lighting throughout, including new elegant ceiling fans in every bedroom! Enjoy a beverage of your choice on the new deck overlooking a private backyard! Or, grab your hiking boots or mountain bike, and explore the natural wooded area behind the home on multiple trails. ? You might pay less rent elsewhere, but utility bills there will kill your budget! THIS home has new Low-E insulated glass, energy-efficient windows and a brand new high efficiency AC to keep you cool all summer long without emptying your wallet from high utility bills! And, the roof sports brand new, upgraded, lifetime architectural shingles that look great and will keep you and your possessions nice and dry; Convenient neighborhood with a short walk to the popular Sr. Sol Mexican Restaurant. Super easy access to the 10-Loop.

?? *NO SMOKING and NO PETS (possible exception for small, trained dog...no puppies). (Dog Policy: 1 non-shedding dog allowed: $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee + $25/month).

Note: Rent INCLUDES our Carefree Service Package at no additional charge! (The following is an approximation of what it would cost monthly if you paid for these services on your own.) Lawn Care ($100), Trash & Recycling Pickup, Pest & Termite Control ($35), Refrigerator ($100). Regular monthly cost $235...NO CHARGE! ??

You must pre-qualify yourself before scheduling a viewing. Go to AthensGaHomeSales dot com. Click on For Rent, then Rental Steps. Be sure to carefully follow the instructions there.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2083771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Elder Road have any available units?
113 Elder Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Elder Road have?
Some of 113 Elder Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Elder Road currently offering any rent specials?
113 Elder Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Elder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Elder Road is pet friendly.
Does 113 Elder Road offer parking?
No, 113 Elder Road does not offer parking.
Does 113 Elder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Elder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Elder Road have a pool?
No, 113 Elder Road does not have a pool.
Does 113 Elder Road have accessible units?
No, 113 Elder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Elder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Elder Road has units with dishwashers.
