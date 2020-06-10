6175 Pin Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Brick Traditional in Windward/Bluffs section. Enjoy living in a Golf Community. Great move-in ready house in the heart of Alpharetta. Large kitchen with stained cabinets granite counter tops, Kitchen open to the breakfast area and family room. Two story foyer, Hard floors through the home, Huge Master Suite with Large Bathroom with oversize closets, Spacious bedrooms with granite bathrooms. Neutral colors. Minutes from 400, Access to Windward Swim Club. Award winning schools. 5 minutes to Georgia 400 and Avalon, restaurants, shopping and Malls !