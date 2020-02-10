All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
58 Canton Street Unit # 302
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM

58 Canton Street Unit # 302

58 Canton St · No Longer Available
Location

58 Canton St, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
lobby
Fabulous 2 bedroom/2 bath unit in downtown Alpharetta's luxurious condominium complex, Alpharetta Lofts. Minutes to everything the new city center offers. Community is secure community with clubroom/firepit/covered assigned parking and private lobby. Unique opportunity...only units available for rent in this building. You'll enjoy the front balcony and hardwood floors, kitchen with Chef's kitchen with oversized island, Wolf gas range and microwave and Asko dishwasher. Marble countertops in kitchen and baths. You'll love this place!! One level living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 have any available units?
58 Canton Street Unit # 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 have?
Some of 58 Canton Street Unit # 302's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 currently offering any rent specials?
58 Canton Street Unit # 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 pet-friendly?
No, 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 offer parking?
Yes, 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 offers parking.
Does 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 have a pool?
No, 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 does not have a pool.
Does 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 have accessible units?
No, 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Canton Street Unit # 302 has units with dishwashers.
