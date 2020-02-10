58 Canton Street Unit # 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking lobby

Fabulous 2 bedroom/2 bath unit in downtown Alpharetta's luxurious condominium complex, Alpharetta Lofts. Minutes to everything the new city center offers. Community is secure community with clubroom/firepit/covered assigned parking and private lobby. Unique opportunity...only units available for rent in this building. You'll enjoy the front balcony and hardwood floors, kitchen with Chef's kitchen with oversized island, Wolf gas range and microwave and Asko dishwasher. Marble countertops in kitchen and baths. You'll love this place!! One level living at its best!