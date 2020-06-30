570 Turlington Place

Amenities

WOW! 2020 Alpharetta Home, Top Location & Schools! - Property Id: 230628



Must See! Be the 1st Resident! Enjoy this 2020 Craftsman Quality SF home in prestigious City-close, gated Central Park at Deerfield Township! TOP-RATED DENMARK H.S. & SOUTH FORSYTH SCHOOLS. Gorgeous & Spacious 4 Bd, 3.5 Bath home w/separate dining area, modern quartz Island Kitchen & open Family Room w/ gas Fireplace. Brand New Energy Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliances and LG Washer/Dryer. Lg. Private Master Suite with his/her walk-in closets & double vanity bath. Two other 2nd floor bedrooms, separate vanities and Jack & Jill bath. Private third floor Bedroom/Office suite w/bath. AMENITIES INCLUDE: Gated Community, 2 car garage, yard maintenance, 13-Acre Central Park with 2/3-mile walking trail, Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Tennis courts & Kiddie Playground. Located minutes from Downtown Alpharetta, Great Shopping, Dining & Entertainment; Windward Pkwy & GA 400, 2.5 mi. Halcyon, Avalon Shops and Restaurants, 4.5 mi. Verizon Amphitheater, North Point Mall & Wellstar Hospital, 6.5 mi.

No Pets Allowed



