Alpharetta, GA
570 Turlington Place
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

570 Turlington Place

570 Turlington Pl · No Longer Available
Location

570 Turlington Pl, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
WOW! 2020 Alpharetta Home, Top Location & Schools! - Property Id: 230628

Must See! Be the 1st Resident! Enjoy this 2020 Craftsman Quality SF home in prestigious City-close, gated Central Park at Deerfield Township! TOP-RATED DENMARK H.S. & SOUTH FORSYTH SCHOOLS. Gorgeous & Spacious 4 Bd, 3.5 Bath home w/separate dining area, modern quartz Island Kitchen & open Family Room w/ gas Fireplace. Brand New Energy Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliances and LG Washer/Dryer. Lg. Private Master Suite with his/her walk-in closets & double vanity bath. Two other 2nd floor bedrooms, separate vanities and Jack & Jill bath. Private third floor Bedroom/Office suite w/bath. AMENITIES INCLUDE: Gated Community, 2 car garage, yard maintenance, 13-Acre Central Park with 2/3-mile walking trail, Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Tennis courts & Kiddie Playground. Located minutes from Downtown Alpharetta, Great Shopping, Dining & Entertainment; Windward Pkwy & GA 400, 2.5 mi. Halcyon, Avalon Shops and Restaurants, 4.5 mi. Verizon Amphitheater, North Point Mall & Wellstar Hospital, 6.5 mi.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230628
Property Id 230628

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5608767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Turlington Place have any available units?
570 Turlington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 570 Turlington Place have?
Some of 570 Turlington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Turlington Place currently offering any rent specials?
570 Turlington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Turlington Place pet-friendly?
No, 570 Turlington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 570 Turlington Place offer parking?
Yes, 570 Turlington Place offers parking.
Does 570 Turlington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 Turlington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Turlington Place have a pool?
Yes, 570 Turlington Place has a pool.
Does 570 Turlington Place have accessible units?
No, 570 Turlington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Turlington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Turlington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Turlington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Turlington Place does not have units with air conditioning.

