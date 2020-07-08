All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated March 19 2019

530 Birch Ridge Court

530 Birch Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

530 Birch Ridge Court, Alpharetta, GA 30076

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2523 sq. ft. home in Roswell, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining/family areas. Huge master suite features spa like bathroom with luxurious tub and separate walk in shower. Schedule your showing today!

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Birch Ridge Court have any available units?
530 Birch Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 530 Birch Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
530 Birch Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Birch Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Birch Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 530 Birch Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 530 Birch Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 530 Birch Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Birch Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Birch Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 530 Birch Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 530 Birch Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 530 Birch Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Birch Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Birch Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Birch Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Birch Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

