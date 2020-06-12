5115 Harbour Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

Spacious 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Windward - Well maintained 5BR/ 3.5BA. Granite/stainless kitchen w/ brkfst area, gleaming hardwoods on main level. Sep dining rm, formal living rm, fireside family rm. 4BR upstairs with updated Master Bath, sep tub/shower, dbl vanity. Terrace Level has a Family/Media rm with a wet bar, large BR, full BA, and storage. Fenced backyard with oversized deck. Short walk to amenities & beautiful 195 acre Lake. Windward is an award winning community with lake, 22 tennis courts, 4 pools and sports parks. Minutes from 400, Avalon, Verizon Amphitheater & everything Alpharetta has to offer.



(RLNE4499193)