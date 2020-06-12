All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
5115 Harbour Ridge Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

5115 Harbour Ridge Drive

5115 Harbour Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5115 Harbour Ridge Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
Spacious 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Windward - Well maintained 5BR/ 3.5BA. Granite/stainless kitchen w/ brkfst area, gleaming hardwoods on main level. Sep dining rm, formal living rm, fireside family rm. 4BR upstairs with updated Master Bath, sep tub/shower, dbl vanity. Terrace Level has a Family/Media rm with a wet bar, large BR, full BA, and storage. Fenced backyard with oversized deck. Short walk to amenities & beautiful 195 acre Lake. Windward is an award winning community with lake, 22 tennis courts, 4 pools and sports parks. Minutes from 400, Avalon, Verizon Amphitheater & everything Alpharetta has to offer.

(RLNE4499193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive have any available units?
5115 Harbour Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Harbour Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Harbour Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College