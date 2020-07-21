510 Jacaranda Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Fantastic rental! Striking home in desired Alpharetta swim/tennis Tuxford subdivision! Home features upgraded chef's kitchen which opens to the dramatic great room. The master bedroom includes a spa-styled bathroom and custom closets. 2 grand staircases lead to the 3 spacious upper lever bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and a finished basement level w/ fully renovated bathroom, bedroom and recreation room. Outdoor living areas are impressive w/ large screened porch, custom deck and pool. Great schools, close to Avalon, GA400 and DT Alpharetta.