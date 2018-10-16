Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

440 Rose Garden Ln Available 07/15/19 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available mid-July! End unit, 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath townhome fronting beautiful, fenced greenspace. The front door opens to a large, open greenspace with trees, benches and sidewalks. Bright, open floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large kitchen island. Half bath on the main. Master plus 2 large secondary bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Fully finished terrace level with full bath would be great for office, bonus/rec room. Enjoy easy living around the corner from best schools, shops, restaurants and the Big Creek Greenway! Just steps from the corner coffee shop and all that downtown Alpharetta has to offer!



Schools:

Elem: Alpharetta

Middle: Northwestern

High: Cambridge

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 2 Small Pets Only , Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE4039936)