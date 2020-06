Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing opportunity! Completely renovated home, fresh paint interior and exterior, new hardwoods and carpet, all new kitchen with appliances and brand new bathrooms! This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (master on main) on an unfinished basement. Beautiful corner lot minutes from downtown Alpharetta. Huge bonus GUEST HOUSE on property. Guest home has a full bedroom and bath, kitchen, laundry room and living space. Plenty of space for everyone!