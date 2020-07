Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated home in downtown Alpharetta and walk to Avalon, this home has it all. New kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & marble backsplash. Gorgeous hardwoods floors throughout and 2 updated bathrooms with designer tile. New HVAC, roof, plumbing and electrical. Additional Family Room open to kitchen & LR. Enjoy the large private fenced backyard from the expansive deck & extra storage building/garage in the back. Spacious 1.5 car garage. 2 yr leases preferred. Come fast.