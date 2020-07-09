Beautiful home in swim and tennis community with 5 large bedrooms and 3 full baths and oversized sunroom. Open floor plan with two-story entrance foyer and two-story family room view of the large eat-in kitchen. Great location easy access to 400 and minutes from Webb Bridge Middle and Alpharetta High. Spacious fenced-in yard great for kids. Fresh interior paint and brand new carpet throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4065 Breckenridge Court have any available units?
4065 Breckenridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 4065 Breckenridge Court have?
Some of 4065 Breckenridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 Breckenridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4065 Breckenridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.