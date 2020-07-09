All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated October 30 2019

4065 Breckenridge Court

4065 Breckenridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4065 Breckenridge Court, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home in swim and tennis community with 5 large bedrooms and 3 full baths and oversized sunroom. Open floor plan with two-story entrance foyer and two-story family room view of the large eat-in kitchen. Great location easy access to 400 and minutes from Webb Bridge Middle and Alpharetta High. Spacious fenced-in yard great for kids. Fresh interior paint and brand new carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 Breckenridge Court have any available units?
4065 Breckenridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 4065 Breckenridge Court have?
Some of 4065 Breckenridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 Breckenridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4065 Breckenridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 Breckenridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4065 Breckenridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 4065 Breckenridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4065 Breckenridge Court offers parking.
Does 4065 Breckenridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4065 Breckenridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 Breckenridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 4065 Breckenridge Court has a pool.
Does 4065 Breckenridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4065 Breckenridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 Breckenridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4065 Breckenridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4065 Breckenridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4065 Breckenridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

