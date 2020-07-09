4065 Breckenridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful home in swim and tennis community with 5 large bedrooms and 3 full baths and oversized sunroom. Open floor plan with two-story entrance foyer and two-story family room view of the large eat-in kitchen. Great location easy access to 400 and minutes from Webb Bridge Middle and Alpharetta High. Spacious fenced-in yard great for kids. Fresh interior paint and brand new carpet throughout.