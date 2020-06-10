All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 3830 Schooner Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
3830 Schooner Ridge
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

3830 Schooner Ridge

3830 Schooner Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3830 Schooner Ridge, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
media room
sauna
Luxury lake living with extraordinary scenery from all main living areas and breathtaking evening sunsets.Private dock and boat are just steps away from an expansive deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Gorgeous renovated gourmet kitchen. Master suite with sitting area overlooking wonderful Lake Windward and Golf Club of Georgia. Master spa with the finest of amenities. Lake view terrace level with in-law suite w/ full bath, recreation room with full bar and media room. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience a vacation getaway. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Schooner Ridge have any available units?
3830 Schooner Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 3830 Schooner Ridge have?
Some of 3830 Schooner Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Schooner Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Schooner Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Schooner Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3830 Schooner Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3830 Schooner Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3830 Schooner Ridge offers parking.
Does 3830 Schooner Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Schooner Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Schooner Ridge have a pool?
No, 3830 Schooner Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Schooner Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3830 Schooner Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Schooner Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Schooner Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 Schooner Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 Schooner Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College