3830 Schooner Ridge

Luxury lake living with extraordinary scenery from all main living areas and breathtaking evening sunsets.Private dock and boat are just steps away from an expansive deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Gorgeous renovated gourmet kitchen. Master suite with sitting area overlooking wonderful Lake Windward and Golf Club of Georgia. Master spa with the finest of amenities. Lake view terrace level with in-law suite w/ full bath, recreation room with full bar and media room. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience a vacation getaway. A must see!!