380 Wittenridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, move-in ready home w/fenced yard and landscaping included, 1-car garage + additional driveway parking. Kitchen w/granite countertops opens to living room/dining room combo w/fireplace and hardwood floors. Half bathroom & laundry closet w/ washer/dryer on main level. Carpeted 2nd level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Double vanity & walk-in closet in master suite. No pets allowed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lease must begin within 30 days of app acceptance. $45 application fee/adult. No housing vouchers, No Smoking allowed.