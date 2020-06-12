All apartments in Alpharetta
380 Wittenridge Court
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

380 Wittenridge Court

380 Wittenridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

380 Wittenridge Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, move-in ready home w/fenced yard and landscaping included, 1-car garage + additional driveway parking. Kitchen w/granite countertops opens to living room/dining room combo w/fireplace and hardwood floors. Half bathroom & laundry closet w/ washer/dryer on main level. Carpeted 2nd level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Double vanity & walk-in closet in master suite. No pets allowed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lease must begin within 30 days of app acceptance. $45 application fee/adult. No housing vouchers, No Smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Wittenridge Court have any available units?
380 Wittenridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 380 Wittenridge Court have?
Some of 380 Wittenridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Wittenridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
380 Wittenridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Wittenridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 380 Wittenridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 380 Wittenridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 380 Wittenridge Court offers parking.
Does 380 Wittenridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 Wittenridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Wittenridge Court have a pool?
No, 380 Wittenridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 380 Wittenridge Court have accessible units?
No, 380 Wittenridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Wittenridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 Wittenridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Wittenridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Wittenridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

