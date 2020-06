Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location and luxury living! Luxury Town Home built in 2018. Gorgeous Three-level 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with lots of upgrades! Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Includes Washer and Dryer. Excellent ventilation and views. Has a beautiful Community Swimming pool. Great schools.Located near Windward Parkway MARTA Park n Ride, only minutes from GA 400! Less than 2 miles from the AVALON and HALCYON communities. Two Car Garage. Walking distance to Shops, Banks, Restaurants & Lifetime. Owner pays the HOA fee. Tenant must have a minimum credit score of 650.