Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous unit!!! Mins from GA 400, AVALON, walk to Lifetime Fitness, steps from Marta bus stop! ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOL!! One bedroom and bath on main level and two huge bedrooms/baths on the 3rd level!!! HIGH END KITCHEN with a super sized island, butlers pantry and stainless steel appliances!! Two balconies or decks!! Walk in pantry! Washer/dryer included!!! Hard to find, one year old unit!!!