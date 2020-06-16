All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:53 AM

3036 Westwood Way

3036 Westwood Way · (770) 778-4710
Location

3036 Westwood Way, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
NOW AVAILABLE FOR VACANT SHOWING. COMPLETELY RENOVATED w/LUXURY QUALITY everything!! Fantastic location between Windward and Avalon! Best schools. Established, quiet, wooded Swim/Tennis community in HOT ALPHARETTA.Close to restaurants,retail,GA400! EASY ONE LEVEL LIVING & spacious OPEN PLAN. New cabinets w/soft close drawers, granite tops, high end stainless appliances, Bosche DW. Luxury plumbing w/digital temperature control tub/shower, high end wide plank wood laminate floors, modern & recessed lighting, like-new fireplace w/log set & gas starter. Great room/kitchen/dining w/views to woods, large private covered balcony. Master BR w/gorgeous en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Large 2nd BR with direct access to bright shared bath & 2 closets. Exterior storage closet & attic storage. Enjoy living in this spacious NEW MODERN CONDO HOME in popular Henderson Place w/the perks of a well-managed community, easy parking right in front, lush greenery & a great location! New washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Westwood Way have any available units?
3036 Westwood Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 Westwood Way have?
Some of 3036 Westwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Westwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Westwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Westwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Westwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3036 Westwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Westwood Way does offer parking.
Does 3036 Westwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 Westwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Westwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 3036 Westwood Way has a pool.
Does 3036 Westwood Way have accessible units?
No, 3036 Westwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Westwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Westwood Way has units with dishwashers.
