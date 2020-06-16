3036 Westwood Way

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE FOR VACANT SHOWING. COMPLETELY RENOVATED w/LUXURY QUALITY everything!! Fantastic location between Windward and Avalon! Best schools. Established, quiet, wooded Swim/Tennis community in HOT ALPHARETTA.Close to restaurants,retail,GA400! EASY ONE LEVEL LIVING & spacious OPEN PLAN. New cabinets w/soft close drawers, granite tops, high end stainless appliances, Bosche DW. Luxury plumbing w/digital temperature control tub/shower, high end wide plank wood laminate floors, modern & recessed lighting, like-new fireplace w/log set & gas starter. Great room/kitchen/dining w/views to woods, large private covered balcony. Master BR w/gorgeous en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Large 2nd BR with direct access to bright shared bath & 2 closets. Exterior storage closet & attic storage. Enjoy living in this spacious NEW MODERN CONDO HOME in popular Henderson Place w/the perks of a well-managed community, easy parking right in front, lush greenery & a great location! New washer/dryer included.