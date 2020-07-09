300 Morning Mist Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d178ab012 ---- Perfect cul-de-sac location is an easy walk to swim/tennis. Open concept main floor includes separate living and dining rooms with bonus room that is ideal for an office or playroom. Vaulted ceiling, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower highlight the bathroom of the spacious upstairs master suite. The driveway is long and spacious for plenty of parking. The first and second floors have been totally upgraded with new hardwood, carpets, light fixtures,kitchen, master and guest bathrooms. Enjoy your summer on a large deck overlooking a turfed flat back yard. This property also includes a covered patio. Don\'t miss out on this opportunity. Contact us for viewing instruction at 404-609-0680.