Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
2900 Webb Bridge Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2900 Webb Bridge Road

2900 Webb Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE 2BR/2.5BA Alpharetta Brick End Unit Townhome w/large Fireside Living/Dining room combo & private fenced back patio. New Neutral Gray Paint throughout. 1st Floor all Luxury Vinyl Plank. Kitchen includes refrigerator, Stainless Steel electric stove, & dishwasher & laundry room. Newly Installed Carpet Upstairs. 2 Spacious Bedrooms w/their own Shower/Bath & Updated Sinks. Amenities incl swimming pool, playground, & tennis courts. Minutes to GA400N Windward Pkwy/Westside Parkway, AVALON Alpharetta business, retail, restaurant & Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Webb Bridge Road have any available units?
2900 Webb Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Webb Bridge Road have?
Some of 2900 Webb Bridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Webb Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Webb Bridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Webb Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Webb Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2900 Webb Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 2900 Webb Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Webb Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Webb Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Webb Bridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Webb Bridge Road has a pool.
Does 2900 Webb Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2900 Webb Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Webb Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Webb Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
