2900 Webb Bridge Road

AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE 2BR/2.5BA Alpharetta Brick End Unit Townhome w/large Fireside Living/Dining room combo & private fenced back patio. New Neutral Gray Paint throughout. 1st Floor all Luxury Vinyl Plank. Kitchen includes refrigerator, Stainless Steel electric stove, & dishwasher & laundry room. Newly Installed Carpet Upstairs. 2 Spacious Bedrooms w/their own Shower/Bath & Updated Sinks. Amenities incl swimming pool, playground, & tennis courts. Minutes to GA400N Windward Pkwy/Westside Parkway, AVALON Alpharetta business, retail, restaurant & Greenway.