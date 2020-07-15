All apartments in Alpharetta
281 Mayfield Road

Location

281 Mayfield Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location, Location, Location… conveniently located near Avalon and other shopping centers, parks, restaurants, downtown Alpharetta near US-19/GA-400.
Modern and Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement. The basement has its own kitchen, laundry room, two full bathrooms. The house can be rented by two families or 6 students. Large back and front yards, finished terrace, covered back patio, and driveway for multiple cars. Wood floors, carpet only on stairs. Oversized master bedroom, updated bathrooms. The house is in good condition and ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Mayfield Road have any available units?
281 Mayfield Road has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 281 Mayfield Road have?
Some of 281 Mayfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Mayfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
281 Mayfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Mayfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 281 Mayfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 281 Mayfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 281 Mayfield Road offers parking.
Does 281 Mayfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 Mayfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Mayfield Road have a pool?
No, 281 Mayfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 281 Mayfield Road have accessible units?
No, 281 Mayfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Mayfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Mayfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Mayfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Mayfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
