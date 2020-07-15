281 Mayfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location, Location, Location… conveniently located near Avalon and other shopping centers, parks, restaurants, downtown Alpharetta near US-19/GA-400.

Modern and Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement. The basement has its own kitchen, laundry room, two full bathrooms. The house can be rented by two families or 6 students. Large back and front yards, finished terrace, covered back patio, and driveway for multiple cars. Wood floors, carpet only on stairs. Oversized master bedroom, updated bathrooms. The house is in good condition and ready to move-in.