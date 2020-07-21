All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

2774 Wander

2774 Wander Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2774 Wander Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Nortpoint Commons

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large home features a beautiful interior with gleaming hrdwds on the main. Granite counter tops & island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, plus two pantries in the kitchen. Built-ins surround the gas log fireplace. Custom bar with wine fridge. Formal living room & dining room. Spacious master suite features trey ceiling & luxurious bath with double vanity, separate tub & shower and overlooks an amazing view of the lake. Custom closet in the master. Two spacious secondary bedrooms - one with a custom, walk-in. One car garage. Storage galore! AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2774 Wander have any available units?
2774 Wander doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2774 Wander have?
Some of 2774 Wander's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2774 Wander currently offering any rent specials?
2774 Wander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2774 Wander pet-friendly?
No, 2774 Wander is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2774 Wander offer parking?
Yes, 2774 Wander offers parking.
Does 2774 Wander have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2774 Wander does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2774 Wander have a pool?
No, 2774 Wander does not have a pool.
Does 2774 Wander have accessible units?
No, 2774 Wander does not have accessible units.
Does 2774 Wander have units with dishwashers?
No, 2774 Wander does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2774 Wander have units with air conditioning?
No, 2774 Wander does not have units with air conditioning.
