2774 Wander

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This large home features a beautiful interior with gleaming hrdwds on the main. Granite counter tops & island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, plus two pantries in the kitchen. Built-ins surround the gas log fireplace. Custom bar with wine fridge. Formal living room & dining room. Spacious master suite features trey ceiling & luxurious bath with double vanity, separate tub & shower and overlooks an amazing view of the lake. Custom closet in the master. Two spacious secondary bedrooms - one with a custom, walk-in. One car garage. Storage galore! AVAILABLE NOW!