Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

2395 Tenor Lane

2395 Tenor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2395 Tenor Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/caf52f6039 ----

Nearly new 3 level townhome in top Alpharetta location. Close to Avalon, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, Shops, Restaurants, Northpoint Mall, and GA 400. Open floorplan w/ hardwoods on main level. Kitchen features tons of counter space, stainless appliances and view to greatroom. Covered deck area off of breakfast room with wooded view. Lower level features spacious BR and full bath - perfect for guests, office space, etc. Upper level retreat features master bedroom & bath and two additional spacious/secondary bedrooms. $200 Admin Fee due at move-in. GA license 282684

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2395 Tenor Lane have any available units?
2395 Tenor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2395 Tenor Lane have?
Some of 2395 Tenor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2395 Tenor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2395 Tenor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 Tenor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2395 Tenor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2395 Tenor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2395 Tenor Lane offers parking.
Does 2395 Tenor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2395 Tenor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 Tenor Lane have a pool?
No, 2395 Tenor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2395 Tenor Lane have accessible units?
No, 2395 Tenor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 Tenor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2395 Tenor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2395 Tenor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2395 Tenor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

