Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

It is literally across the street from Avalon and a short walk to downtown Alpharetta. Super hot area & an awesome place to live. So many activities close by. This is a very nice clean home with wooded privacy that can be enjoyed from the patio in back. Renovated kitchen, laundry with washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with en-suite bathrooms. Large family room with fireplace as well as dining room and powder room on the main level. Well priced for the area. Hurry it will go quickly.