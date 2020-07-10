2205 Kilmington Square.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Enter this charming home on the main level into a living room with fireplace and laminate wood flooring. Dining area with access to the back deck & fenced yard. There is a 1/2 bath & kitchen with all appliances (gas stove). Upper level features laundry closet with hook-ups, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, master bedroom with ceiling fan, master bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combination, and walk-in closet. Rent includes water, sewer, front landscaping, and use of the pool. Home has attached storage closet in rear. Ready 5/20/20.