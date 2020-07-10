All apartments in Alpharetta
2205 Kilmington Square
2205 Kilmington Square

2205 Kilmington Square · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Kilmington Square, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enter this charming home on the main level into a living room with fireplace and laminate wood flooring. Dining area with access to the back deck & fenced yard. There is a 1/2 bath & kitchen with all appliances (gas stove). Upper level features laundry closet with hook-ups, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, master bedroom with ceiling fan, master bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combination, and walk-in closet. Rent includes water, sewer, front landscaping, and use of the pool. Home has attached storage closet in rear. Ready 5/20/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2205 Kilmington Square have any available units?
2205 Kilmington Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2205 Kilmington Square have?
Some of 2205 Kilmington Square's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Kilmington Square currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Kilmington Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Kilmington Square pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Kilmington Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2205 Kilmington Square offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Kilmington Square offers parking.
Does 2205 Kilmington Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Kilmington Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Kilmington Square have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Kilmington Square has a pool.
Does 2205 Kilmington Square have accessible units?
No, 2205 Kilmington Square does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Kilmington Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Kilmington Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Kilmington Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Kilmington Square does not have units with air conditioning.

