All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 206 Phillips Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
206 Phillips Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

206 Phillips Lane

206 Phillips Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

206 Phillips Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS NEW unit in Chelsea Walk!! SANDWICHED between THE AVALON & ALPHARETTA DOWNTOWN!!! Off OLD MILTON PRKY, 400! Quartz counter tops, gray cabinets, hardwoods, wrought iron rails, stainless steel appliances!! Beautiful covered deck to enjoy the outdoors!! Unfinished basement walks into a cozy,FENCED IN BACKYARD! Back gate connected to green way for walks!! Mstr bdrm/closet has hardwoods!! Open plan w/ a family room/fireplace & high end finishes!! Laundry is upstairs! Chelsea Walk is a gated community however gate is not installed till builder finishes building!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Phillips Lane have any available units?
206 Phillips Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 206 Phillips Lane have?
Some of 206 Phillips Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Phillips Lane currently offering any rent specials?
206 Phillips Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Phillips Lane pet-friendly?
No, 206 Phillips Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 206 Phillips Lane offer parking?
Yes, 206 Phillips Lane offers parking.
Does 206 Phillips Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Phillips Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Phillips Lane have a pool?
No, 206 Phillips Lane does not have a pool.
Does 206 Phillips Lane have accessible units?
No, 206 Phillips Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Phillips Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Phillips Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Phillips Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Phillips Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College