202 Manning Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Imagine living in Downtown Alpharetta, enjoying a convenient lifestyle in a beautiful, newly renovated home on a 1/2 acre lot that includes yard maintenance. Imagine new hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, a large master bath with walk-in closet, and a 3 season porch overlooking a great yard. Imagine easy access to GA400, historic Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon mall and Whole Foods. Imagine walking to restaurants, shops, the Farmers Market, festivals, concerts, Food Truck Alley and everything else the growing downtown area has to offer. Must be seen!