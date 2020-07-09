202 Manning Drive

Amenities
Imagine living in Downtown Alpharetta, enjoying a convenient lifestyle in a beautiful, newly renovated home on a 1/2 acre lot that includes yard maintenance. Imagine new hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, a large master bath with walk-in closet, and a 3 season porch overlooking a great yard. Imagine easy access to GA400, historic Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon mall and Whole Foods. Imagine walking to restaurants, shops, the Farmers Market, festivals, concerts, Food Truck Alley and everything else the growing downtown area has to offer. Must be seen!