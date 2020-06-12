2010 Willshire Glen

Amenities
Immaculate home walking distance to downtown Alpharetta & Wills Park. Wonderful neighborhood w/playground, tennis & sidewalks. GREAT schools. Beautifully updated kitchen w/double ovens, gas cooktop, large pantry & huge granite island. Gleaming hardwoods & brand new carpet. Main floor has a 2-story great room, separate living room, office & dining room. Upstairs find the Master w/gorgeous bath, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 additional baths. Terrace level finished with lots of space, bedroom & bath. Large deck, fenced yard, terrace patio. 2 car garage w/overhead storage.