Alpharetta, GA
1965 Nocturne Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

1965 Nocturne Drive

1965 Nocturne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Nocturne Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This condo is incredible! The penthouse of the building with 14ft ceilings! Newly renovated, very spacious, washer and dryer included. Amazing features include updated counter tops and back splash, stainless steel refrigerator. Beautiful windows allow for plenty of natural light and beautiful views.
Minutes away from North Point shopping and restaurants, and walking distance to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Listing is for Unit 1401.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Nocturne Drive have any available units?
1965 Nocturne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1965 Nocturne Drive have?
Some of 1965 Nocturne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Nocturne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Nocturne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Nocturne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Nocturne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1965 Nocturne Drive offer parking?
No, 1965 Nocturne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1965 Nocturne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1965 Nocturne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Nocturne Drive have a pool?
No, 1965 Nocturne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Nocturne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1965 Nocturne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Nocturne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Nocturne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Nocturne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Nocturne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

