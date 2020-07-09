1965 Nocturne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel media room refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This condo is incredible! The penthouse of the building with 14ft ceilings! Newly renovated, very spacious, washer and dryer included. Amazing features include updated counter tops and back splash, stainless steel refrigerator. Beautiful windows allow for plenty of natural light and beautiful views.

Minutes away from North Point shopping and restaurants, and walking distance to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!



Listing is for Unit 1401.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.