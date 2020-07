Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in Ready newly renovated Townhouse in sought after Planters Ridge neighborhood. 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath home for Rent. 3rd bedroom can be perfect for an office.Close to Marta and close to shopping at Avalon, Downtown and Alpharetta. Great private back patio for entertaining or quiet nights at home with friends. Master on Main with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Spacious living. Pic will follow soon!!!