Alpharetta, GA
1630 Homestead Trl 1630
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1630 Homestead Trl 1630

1630 Homestead Trail · (646) 520-5423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Homestead Trail, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1630 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
1630 Alpharetta - Property Id: 117659

Due to ongoing pandemic we are decreasing our price.
We will win this pandemic together.

Great location to live and best school system in Atlanta area. Location convenient to all shopping, entertainment and busy lifestyle.
Clean no smoking property. Pet friendly.

This property has 3 bedrooms, dining area, sunroom, parking for 2 cars and lot's of visitor parking.
Main bedroom located in the first floor with fenced yard for BBQ and extra storage space.
Brand new water heater, coolest ac and great heating system. Home designed for energy efficiency.
If you are looking for a safe place for yourself or your family and great educational district for your kids, this is the location for you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117659
Property Id 117659

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 have any available units?
1630 Homestead Trl 1630 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 have?
Some of 1630 Homestead Trl 1630's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Homestead Trl 1630 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 does offer parking.
Does 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 have a pool?
No, 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Homestead Trl 1630 has units with dishwashers.
