1630 Homestead Trl 1630

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

1630 Alpharetta - Property Id: 117659



Due to ongoing pandemic we are decreasing our price.

We will win this pandemic together.



Great location to live and best school system in Atlanta area. Location convenient to all shopping, entertainment and busy lifestyle.

Clean no smoking property. Pet friendly.



This property has 3 bedrooms, dining area, sunroom, parking for 2 cars and lot's of visitor parking.

Main bedroom located in the first floor with fenced yard for BBQ and extra storage space.

Brand new water heater, coolest ac and great heating system. Home designed for energy efficiency.

If you are looking for a safe place for yourself or your family and great educational district for your kids, this is the location for you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117659

Property Id 117659



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763433)