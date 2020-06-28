All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

1603 Homestead Trail

1603 Homestead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Homestead Trail, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious condo in hot Alpharetta area. 1.5 miles to Avalon; 1.5 miles to Downtown Historic Alpharetta; 1 mile to Big Creek Greenway. Laminate hardwoods throughout; both bathrooms have been renovated. Double vanity; new tiled shower in master bath. Master on main with walk-in closet and patio access. Updated kitchen with new stainless gas range/oven. Bright sunroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Homestead Trail have any available units?
1603 Homestead Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1603 Homestead Trail have?
Some of 1603 Homestead Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Homestead Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Homestead Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Homestead Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Homestead Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1603 Homestead Trail offer parking?
No, 1603 Homestead Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Homestead Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Homestead Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Homestead Trail have a pool?
No, 1603 Homestead Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Homestead Trail have accessible units?
No, 1603 Homestead Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Homestead Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Homestead Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Homestead Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Homestead Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
