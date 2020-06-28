1603 Homestead Trail

Spacious condo in hot Alpharetta area. 1.5 miles to Avalon; 1.5 miles to Downtown Historic Alpharetta; 1 mile to Big Creek Greenway. Laminate hardwoods throughout; both bathrooms have been renovated. Double vanity; new tiled shower in master bath. Master on main with walk-in closet and patio access. Updated kitchen with new stainless gas range/oven. Bright sunroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
