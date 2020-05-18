Amenities

155 Parkerwood Way Available 06/27/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath + Bonus Room by Platinum Property Management - Available in June!This Alpharetta Home for Rent is Located in the Pinewalk Subdivision. Charming, Well-kept Home Features a Front Porch, 4 Bedrooms w/ a Sitting Room Off the Master with 2.5 bathrooms. The Living Room is Cozy w/ a Wood-burning Fireplace. Separate Dining Room w/ Eat-in Kitchen. Home sits on a Level Cul-de-sac lot. The Private, Wooded Backyard is Fenced-in with a Deck. Short drive to Avalon, Northpoint Mall, GA 400 and to The Alpharetta Greenway. Brisk Walk to the Swim and Tennis Amenities and to Ocee Park.



Schools:

Ocee Elementary

Taylor Road Middle

Chattahoochee High.



Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



