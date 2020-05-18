All apartments in Alpharetta
155 Parkerwood Way

155 Parkerwood Way · (404) 900-4088
Location

155 Parkerwood Way, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 155 Parkerwood Way · Avail. Jun 27

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2502 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
155 Parkerwood Way Available 06/27/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath + Bonus Room by Platinum Property Management - Available in June!This Alpharetta Home for Rent is Located in the Pinewalk Subdivision. Charming, Well-kept Home Features a Front Porch, 4 Bedrooms w/ a Sitting Room Off the Master with 2.5 bathrooms. The Living Room is Cozy w/ a Wood-burning Fireplace. Separate Dining Room w/ Eat-in Kitchen. Home sits on a Level Cul-de-sac lot. The Private, Wooded Backyard is Fenced-in with a Deck. Short drive to Avalon, Northpoint Mall, GA 400 and to The Alpharetta Greenway. Brisk Walk to the Swim and Tennis Amenities and to Ocee Park.

Schools:
Ocee Elementary
Taylor Road Middle
Chattahoochee High.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAlpharettahomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4144105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

