1439 Princeton Court

Searching for a fresh and exciting place to call home? Then look no more! This fully renovated and updated home in the established neighborhood of Mayfield is nestled between amenity packed Downtown Alpharetta and up and coming Downtown Crabapple. New flooring throughout, beautiful lighting fixtures, new windows, smooth ceilings, new ceiling fans, and a neutral paint palette on all walls and ceilings. All new Bathrooms! Redesigned Kitchen is showcased with new white cabinetry with soft close hinges, upper cabinets to the ceiling, all new matching Samsung stainless appliances including refrigerator/dishwasher/gas range and microwave a Pantry and access to the formal Dining Room. The newly designed Island adds extra storage and a Breakfast Bar. The gorgeous quartz countertops are accented by the tile backsplash and ample canned and accent lighting. The Kitchen opens to the Family Room with painted brick gas fireplace and new sliding doors lead to the Patio to enjoy the private Back Yard. Upstairs the Owner’s Suite offers a spacious Bedroom and custom spa-like Bath with quartz topped double vanity, free standing soaking tub with floor mounted tub filler, spacious seamless glass shower and a towel nook for additional storage. A barn door provides privacy from the Bedroom. 3 Additional Bedrooms share the updated Hall Bath with ceramic tile floors and shower walls, linen closet, new tub, toilet and double vanities to make the morning rush a little easier. The 4th Bedroom also offers a walk-in closet and Attic eave storage. Hall Linen closet. Freshly painted Garage walls and ceiling offers peg board for tools. There is also a storage room in the garage. New 50 gallon hot water heater. New window Blinds installed this week.