Alpharetta, GA
1439 Princeton Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1439 Princeton Court

1439 Princeton Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1439 Princeton Court, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Searching for a fresh and exciting place to call home? Then look no more! This fully renovated and updated home in the established neighborhood of Mayfield is nestled between amenity packed Downtown Alpharetta and up and coming Downtown Crabapple. New flooring throughout, beautiful lighting fixtures, new windows, smooth ceilings, new ceiling fans, and a neutral paint palette on all walls and ceilings. All new Bathrooms! Redesigned Kitchen is showcased with new white cabinetry with soft close hinges, upper cabinets to the ceiling, all new matching Samsung stainless appliances including refrigerator/dishwasher/gas range and microwave a Pantry and access to the formal Dining Room. The newly designed Island adds extra storage and a Breakfast Bar. The gorgeous quartz countertops are accented by the tile backsplash and ample canned and accent lighting. The Kitchen opens to the Family Room with painted brick gas fireplace and new sliding doors lead to the Patio to enjoy the private Back Yard. Upstairs the Owner’s Suite offers a spacious Bedroom and custom spa-like Bath with quartz topped double vanity, free standing soaking tub with floor mounted tub filler, spacious seamless glass shower and a towel nook for additional storage. A barn door provides privacy from the Bedroom. 3 Additional Bedrooms share the updated Hall Bath with ceramic tile floors and shower walls, linen closet, new tub, toilet and double vanities to make the morning rush a little easier. The 4th Bedroom also offers a walk-in closet and Attic eave storage. Hall Linen closet. Freshly painted Garage walls and ceiling offers peg board for tools. There is also a storage room in the garage. New 50 gallon hot water heater. New window Blinds installed this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Princeton Court have any available units?
1439 Princeton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1439 Princeton Court have?
Some of 1439 Princeton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Princeton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Princeton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Princeton Court pet-friendly?
No, 1439 Princeton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1439 Princeton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Princeton Court offers parking.
Does 1439 Princeton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Princeton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Princeton Court have a pool?
No, 1439 Princeton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Princeton Court have accessible units?
No, 1439 Princeton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Princeton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 Princeton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 Princeton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 Princeton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
