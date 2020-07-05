1386 Bellsmith Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome opportunity to rent in Roswell and so very close to Alpharetta and Main Street with a variety of restaurants and shops nearby. Gated Townhouse community! Close to Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, GA-400 and Roswell. Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom townhouse with 2 car attached garage! Secluded community with swimming pool. Very well maintained HOA community! The home backs up to a wooded area! Sit on your patio and enjoy the calming nature just outside your back door. HOA covers lawn, water and trash. Tenant pays electric and gas.