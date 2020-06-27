1375 Kilmington Court

Amenities
AGENT OWNER- This gem won't last long! This double master 2 BR/2.5 BA townhome is in the middle of it all - Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta, Wills Park, Alpharetta City Pool, Super Close to 400 - WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPPING, DINING, and ENTERTAINMENT! Enjoy your trendy white kitchen with gourmet 5 burner gas range & microwave, side by side refrigerator and new dishwasher and washer/dryer! Additional attic storage and storage closet available. Wonderful Private Backyard! Open to Pets, TEXT for details!