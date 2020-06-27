All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated November 30 2019

1375 Kilmington Court

1375 Kilmington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Kilmington Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AGENT OWNER- This gem won't last long! This double master 2 BR/2.5 BA townhome is in the middle of it all - Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta, Wills Park, Alpharetta City Pool, Super Close to 400 - WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPPING, DINING, and ENTERTAINMENT! Enjoy your trendy white kitchen with gourmet 5 burner gas range & microwave, side by side refrigerator and new dishwasher and washer/dryer! Additional attic storage and storage closet available. Wonderful Private Backyard! Open to Pets, TEXT for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Kilmington Court have any available units?
1375 Kilmington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1375 Kilmington Court have?
Some of 1375 Kilmington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Kilmington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Kilmington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Kilmington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Kilmington Court is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Kilmington Court offer parking?
No, 1375 Kilmington Court does not offer parking.
Does 1375 Kilmington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Kilmington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Kilmington Court have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Kilmington Court has a pool.
Does 1375 Kilmington Court have accessible units?
No, 1375 Kilmington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Kilmington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Kilmington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Kilmington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Kilmington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
