Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:33 PM

12595 Crabapple Chase Drive

12595 Crabapple Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12595 Crabapple Chase Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Crabapple

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
This stunning home is located in a highly desired school zone- Crabapple Crossing Elementary, Northwestern Middle and Milton High. Office, laundry room and additional bedroom/full bathroom on main. A Chef's dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful back splash, huge centerpiece island with built-in wine cooler, gas range, plenty of cabinetry and walk-in pantry. Eat-in kitchen with bay window overlooking huge, fully fenced backyard. Large living room has stone fireplace. Master is large with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms with jack & jill bathroom. Swim/Tennis community. Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive have any available units?
12595 Crabapple Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive have?
Some of 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12595 Crabapple Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12595 Crabapple Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
