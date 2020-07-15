12595 Crabapple Chase Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry stainless steel walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

This stunning home is located in a highly desired school zone- Crabapple Crossing Elementary, Northwestern Middle and Milton High. Office, laundry room and additional bedroom/full bathroom on main. A Chef's dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful back splash, huge centerpiece island with built-in wine cooler, gas range, plenty of cabinetry and walk-in pantry. Eat-in kitchen with bay window overlooking huge, fully fenced backyard. Large living room has stone fireplace. Master is large with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms with jack & jill bathroom. Swim/Tennis community. Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!