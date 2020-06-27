12522 Wexcroft Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Stunning master-on-main 3 Bdrm/3.5 Bath Townhome in premier gated downtown Alpharetta community. Wall of windows looks out upon a vista of trees. Heart of the home features granite kitchen with stainless & oversized island; formal dining room or office; huge 2 story great room with built-ins & master suite with his/her closets & fabulous spa bath with soaring mirrors and granite countertops. Upstairs boast a huge loft & 2 oversized bedrooms & baths. Unfinished basement stubbed for bath. Swim/tennis, nature trail, fitness facility. Walk to downtown & Avalon