12522 Wexcroft Lane

Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

Location

12522 Wexcroft Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning master-on-main 3 Bdrm/3.5 Bath Townhome in premier gated downtown Alpharetta community. Wall of windows looks out upon a vista of trees. Heart of the home features granite kitchen with stainless & oversized island; formal dining room or office; huge 2 story great room with built-ins & master suite with his/her closets & fabulous spa bath with soaring mirrors and granite countertops. Upstairs boast a huge loft & 2 oversized bedrooms & baths. Unfinished basement stubbed for bath. Swim/tennis, nature trail, fitness facility. Walk to downtown & Avalon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

