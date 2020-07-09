1214 Harris Commons Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Top 10 home, end-unit in sought after Roswell/Alpharetta location! Includes Washer/Dryer. Best floor plan offers open concept, larger bedrooms with walk-in closet. Upgraded electric package includes upgraded light fixtures, fans, can lights and dimmers. Bright open kitchen features views to the family room; breakfast bar, new SS Appliance set. Over-sized master bedroom features full baths and large walk in closet. Large private professionally landscaped backyard and patio. Just minutes from Wills Park, Avalon, Restaurants, GA 400.