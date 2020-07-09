All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated August 14 2019 at 6:24 PM

1214 Harris Commons Place

1214 Harris Commons Pl
Location

1214 Harris Commons Pl, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Top 10 home, end-unit in sought after Roswell/Alpharetta location! Includes Washer/Dryer. Best floor plan offers open concept, larger bedrooms with walk-in closet. Upgraded electric package includes upgraded light fixtures, fans, can lights and dimmers. Bright open kitchen features views to the family room; breakfast bar, new SS Appliance set. Over-sized master bedroom features full baths and large walk in closet. Large private professionally landscaped backyard and patio. Just minutes from Wills Park, Avalon, Restaurants, GA 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Harris Commons Place have any available units?
1214 Harris Commons Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1214 Harris Commons Place have?
Some of 1214 Harris Commons Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Harris Commons Place currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Harris Commons Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Harris Commons Place pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Harris Commons Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1214 Harris Commons Place offer parking?
No, 1214 Harris Commons Place does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Harris Commons Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Harris Commons Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Harris Commons Place have a pool?
No, 1214 Harris Commons Place does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Harris Commons Place have accessible units?
No, 1214 Harris Commons Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Harris Commons Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Harris Commons Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Harris Commons Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Harris Commons Place does not have units with air conditioning.

