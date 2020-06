Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

1 BLOCK to DOWNTOWN ALPHARETTA . SKIP to PURE TAQUERIA. WALK to AVALON and Parks. 400 expressway is blocks away. Come see this 2934 square foot townhouse with 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. GREAT Price with many upgrades. Wood floors throughout entire house - bright dining room, chef kitchen with granite, SS appliance and large island that overlooks family room with built-in bookshelves and gas fireplace. Private deck. Upstairs enjoy large master with walk in closet and master spa. Two big secondary bedrooms with full bath. Laundry room convenient to bedrooms. Terrace level has recreation room/bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Outside enjoy a patio and spacious back area.