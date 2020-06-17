All apartments in Alpharetta
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1195 Winthrope Chase Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:36 PM

1195 Winthrope Chase Drive

1195 Winthrope Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1195 Winthrope Chase Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
IMMACULATE HOME WITH NEWER ROOF AND CARPET. UPGRADED MASTER BATH WITH GRANITE AND TILE. UPGRADED TILE IN KITCHEN, HALF BATH, SECONDARY BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM. 2 STORY GREAT ROOM, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM. SHORT WALK TO POOL. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, GREAT SCHOOLS.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive have any available units?
1195 Winthrope Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive have?
Some of 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Winthrope Chase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1195 Winthrope Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
