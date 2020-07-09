All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 11705 Stratham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
11705 Stratham Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

11705 Stratham Dr

11705 Stratham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11705 Stratham Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic Location! Walking distance to Avalon, minutes to 400, Verizon Wireless Amphitheater and downtown Alpharetta. Just like new. Open concept, trendy colors and a fashionable craftsman style. Perfect for entertaining. The fabulous kitchen features an oversized island, Cambria countertops, stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Beautiful owners suite with a lovely garden bath and walk-in closet. Full basement, screened porch, Light and bright throughout with upgrades galore. Fridge, Washer and Dryer included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 Stratham Dr have any available units?
11705 Stratham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 11705 Stratham Dr have?
Some of 11705 Stratham Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 Stratham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11705 Stratham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 Stratham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11705 Stratham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 11705 Stratham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11705 Stratham Dr offers parking.
Does 11705 Stratham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11705 Stratham Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 Stratham Dr have a pool?
No, 11705 Stratham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11705 Stratham Dr have accessible units?
No, 11705 Stratham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 Stratham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11705 Stratham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11705 Stratham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11705 Stratham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College