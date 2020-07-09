11705 Stratham Dr

Amenities
Fantastic Location! Walking distance to Avalon, minutes to 400, Verizon Wireless Amphitheater and downtown Alpharetta. Just like new. Open concept, trendy colors and a fashionable craftsman style. Perfect for entertaining. The fabulous kitchen features an oversized island, Cambria countertops, stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Beautiful owners suite with a lovely garden bath and walk-in closet. Full basement, screened porch, Light and bright throughout with upgrades galore. Fridge, Washer and Dryer included in rent.