11705 Stratham Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fantastic Location! Walking distance to Avalon, minutes to 400, Verizon Wireless Amphitheater and downtown Alpharetta. Just like new. Open concept, trendy colors and a fashionable craftsman style. Perfect for entertaining. The fabulous kitchen features an oversized island, Cambria countertops, stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Beautiful owners suite with a lovely garden bath and walk-in closet. Full basement, screened porch, Light and bright throughout with upgrades galore. Fridge, Washer and Dryer included in rent.