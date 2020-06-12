115 Staghound Ct

Amenities
Captivating Ranch Home features 139 Feet of Lake Frontage with Engaging Lake Views. New Hardwoods throughout the Main, New Windows, Doors and Paint. This 4 Sided Brick Home accomodates 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Upgraded Master Bath and Island Kitchen. Expansive Deck, Patio and Private Dock. The Terrace Level In-Law Suite features a Second Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Fireside Family Room, Abundance of Storage and a Large Patio. Located in a Cul-de-Sac within Walking Distance to Pool/Tennis Facility, Sports Park and Schools. Live everyday like you are on vacation!