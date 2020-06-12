All apartments in Alpharetta
115 Staghound Ct

115 Staghound Court · No Longer Available
Location

115 Staghound Court, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Captivating Ranch Home features 139 Feet of Lake Frontage with Engaging Lake Views. New Hardwoods throughout the Main, New Windows, Doors and Paint. This 4 Sided Brick Home accomodates 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Upgraded Master Bath and Island Kitchen. Expansive Deck, Patio and Private Dock. The Terrace Level In-Law Suite features a Second Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Fireside Family Room, Abundance of Storage and a Large Patio. Located in a Cul-de-Sac within Walking Distance to Pool/Tennis Facility, Sports Park and Schools. Live everyday like you are on vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Staghound Ct have any available units?
115 Staghound Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 115 Staghound Ct have?
Some of 115 Staghound Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Staghound Ct currently offering any rent specials?
115 Staghound Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Staghound Ct pet-friendly?
No, 115 Staghound Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 115 Staghound Ct offer parking?
Yes, 115 Staghound Ct offers parking.
Does 115 Staghound Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Staghound Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Staghound Ct have a pool?
Yes, 115 Staghound Ct has a pool.
Does 115 Staghound Ct have accessible units?
No, 115 Staghound Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Staghound Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Staghound Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Staghound Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Staghound Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

