Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Wonderful single family home in Regency at Northpointe backing up to Green space which leads to the Greenway! Super easy walk or Bike Ride to the Green Way. Fabulous Neighborhood Pool. Top North Fulton Schools! Plus it is located at the end of a wonderful cul-de-sac.Washer and Dryer included! Move-in ready!

Owner will consider short term rental for 2,100 a month.