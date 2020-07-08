11225 Wittenridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Charming, open and bright 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba home on cul-de-sac in wonderful swim club neighborhood! Up-to-date tiled kitchen with granite and stainless appliances opens to great room with hardwoods and cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity. Private concrete and paver patio. Close to community pool and Alpharetta's Big Creek Greenway; Ocee Parks and Will's Park 10 minutes away! Convenient North Point shopping and offices nearby, easy access to Ga400!