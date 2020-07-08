All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 11225 Wittenridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
11225 Wittenridge Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

11225 Wittenridge Drive

11225 Wittenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11225 Wittenridge Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Charming, open and bright 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba home on cul-de-sac in wonderful swim club neighborhood! Up-to-date tiled kitchen with granite and stainless appliances opens to great room with hardwoods and cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity. Private concrete and paver patio. Close to community pool and Alpharetta's Big Creek Greenway; Ocee Parks and Will's Park 10 minutes away! Convenient North Point shopping and offices nearby, easy access to Ga400!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11225 Wittenridge Drive have any available units?
11225 Wittenridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 11225 Wittenridge Drive have?
Some of 11225 Wittenridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11225 Wittenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11225 Wittenridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11225 Wittenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11225 Wittenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 11225 Wittenridge Drive offer parking?
No, 11225 Wittenridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11225 Wittenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11225 Wittenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11225 Wittenridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11225 Wittenridge Drive has a pool.
Does 11225 Wittenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11225 Wittenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11225 Wittenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11225 Wittenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11225 Wittenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11225 Wittenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College