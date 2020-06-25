All apartments in Alpharetta
10925 Pinehigh Drive

10925 Pinehigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10925 Pinehigh Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in Now! Adorable Alpharetta Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath for Rent in excellent, award winning school district, located in Pines at Kimball Bridge subdivision. Convenient walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Great location close to GA-400, Milton Pkwy 120, Shopping & Schools. Formal Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Large kitchen has rich wood cabinets & tile floors. Master suite with his and hers vanity & closets, garden tub, and separate shower. Great outdoor space with fenced yard, and wood deck.

Schools: Chattahoochee High School, Taylor Middle School, Ocee Elementary School. Please contact Fulton County School District to confirm schools, as they are subject to change.

Directions: 400 to Exit 10 right - right on Kimball Bridge - left onto Pinehigh - home aways down to the left

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4854905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10925 Pinehigh Drive have any available units?
10925 Pinehigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
Is 10925 Pinehigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10925 Pinehigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10925 Pinehigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10925 Pinehigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10925 Pinehigh Drive offer parking?
No, 10925 Pinehigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10925 Pinehigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10925 Pinehigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10925 Pinehigh Drive have a pool?
No, 10925 Pinehigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10925 Pinehigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 10925 Pinehigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10925 Pinehigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10925 Pinehigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10925 Pinehigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10925 Pinehigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
