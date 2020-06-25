10925 Pinehigh Drive

Amenities

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in Now! Adorable Alpharetta Home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath for Rent in excellent, award winning school district, located in Pines at Kimball Bridge subdivision. Convenient walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Great location close to GA-400, Milton Pkwy 120, Shopping & Schools. Formal Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Large kitchen has rich wood cabinets & tile floors. Master suite with his and hers vanity & closets, garden tub, and separate shower. Great outdoor space with fenced yard, and wood deck.



Schools: Chattahoochee High School, Taylor Middle School, Ocee Elementary School. Please contact Fulton County School District to confirm schools, as they are subject to change.



Directions: 400 to Exit 10 right - right on Kimball Bridge - left onto Pinehigh - home aways down to the left



