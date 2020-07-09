108 Britten Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Brand new townhome at Serenade, you will find a distinctive community to be gated. Terrace level den, bedroom and full bath. Only steps to the six acre park with walking paths. 10 foot ceilings & 8 foot doors on the main. Huge family room with fireplace. Chef inspired kitchen with huge island work space. Two car garage. Double vanity bathroom and walk in closets. Owners suite with luxurious bath featuring a gigantic walk in shower. 4th story bonus room with full bath & amazing sky deck! Pool and cabana amenities with access to the park. Across from Verizen Amphitheater!