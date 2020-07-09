All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
108 Britten Pass
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

108 Britten Pass

108 Britten Pass · No Longer Available
Alpharetta
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

108 Britten Pass, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Brand new townhome at Serenade, you will find a distinctive community to be gated. Terrace level den, bedroom and full bath. Only steps to the six acre park with walking paths. 10 foot ceilings & 8 foot doors on the main. Huge family room with fireplace. Chef inspired kitchen with huge island work space. Two car garage. Double vanity bathroom and walk in closets. Owners suite with luxurious bath featuring a gigantic walk in shower. 4th story bonus room with full bath & amazing sky deck! Pool and cabana amenities with access to the park. Across from Verizen Amphitheater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Britten Pass have any available units?
108 Britten Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 108 Britten Pass have?
Some of 108 Britten Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Britten Pass currently offering any rent specials?
108 Britten Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Britten Pass pet-friendly?
No, 108 Britten Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 108 Britten Pass offer parking?
Yes, 108 Britten Pass offers parking.
Does 108 Britten Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Britten Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Britten Pass have a pool?
Yes, 108 Britten Pass has a pool.
Does 108 Britten Pass have accessible units?
No, 108 Britten Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Britten Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Britten Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Britten Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Britten Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

