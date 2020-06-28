Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
103 STERLING Court
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:25 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
103 STERLING Court
103 Sterling Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
103 Sterling Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom 2 bath in sought after Alpharetta corridor. Very clean, perfect for roommate, 2 assigned parking. Lawn, water/sewer and trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 STERLING Court have any available units?
103 STERLING Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alpharetta, GA
.
What amenities does 103 STERLING Court have?
Some of 103 STERLING Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 103 STERLING Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 STERLING Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 STERLING Court pet-friendly?
No, 103 STERLING Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 103 STERLING Court offer parking?
Yes, 103 STERLING Court offers parking.
Does 103 STERLING Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 STERLING Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 STERLING Court have a pool?
No, 103 STERLING Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 STERLING Court have accessible units?
No, 103 STERLING Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 STERLING Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 STERLING Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 STERLING Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 STERLING Court does not have units with air conditioning.
