All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 538 Bass Pointe Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
538 Bass Pointe Northwest
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

538 Bass Pointe Northwest

538 Bass Pointe NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

538 Bass Pointe NW, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant entry foyer. Separate living room & dining room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & tile back-splash. Elegant fireplace in large, open Family Rm. Patio and deck in private back yard. All tile first floor. Large Master suite w/cathedral ceiling & His/Hers Walk-In Closets. Master Bath w/Garden Tub, elegant double vanities, & separate shower. Close to great shopping and entertainment.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Bass Pointe Northwest have any available units?
538 Bass Pointe Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Bass Pointe Northwest have?
Some of 538 Bass Pointe Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Bass Pointe Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
538 Bass Pointe Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Bass Pointe Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Bass Pointe Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 538 Bass Pointe Northwest offer parking?
No, 538 Bass Pointe Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 538 Bass Pointe Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Bass Pointe Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Bass Pointe Northwest have a pool?
No, 538 Bass Pointe Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 538 Bass Pointe Northwest have accessible units?
No, 538 Bass Pointe Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Bass Pointe Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Bass Pointe Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College